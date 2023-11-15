Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 6,200 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NIO were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,959,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,108,000 after buying an additional 1,113,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $155,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after buying an additional 92,662 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,100,000 after buying an additional 1,399,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.11.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 94.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

