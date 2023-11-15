Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 197 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

