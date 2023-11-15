Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,577,000 after buying an additional 3,272,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,212,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,395,000 after purchasing an additional 212,456 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,174,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,817,000 after purchasing an additional 669,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,531,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,699,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,043,000 after purchasing an additional 152,202 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

