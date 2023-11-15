Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTXO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,236,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,015,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $130.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Dividend Announcement
About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.