Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTXO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,236,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,015,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $130.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

