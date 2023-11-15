Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 51.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Nasdaq by 132.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.46. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

