Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Five Below by 2,513.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $116,066,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 83.6% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,947,000 after buying an additional 520,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.57.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at $16,094,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $182.32 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

