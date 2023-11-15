Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 131 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $201.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $179.11 and a 1 year high of $213.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.44.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

