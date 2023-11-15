Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $280,000 Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 19,509.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 211,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,328,000 after purchasing an additional 210,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $281.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.98. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $289.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

