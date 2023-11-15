Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $321,000 in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Service Co. International by 282.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Service Co. International by 52.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 227.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $74.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

