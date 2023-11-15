Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $315,000 in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 741,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 318.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.99.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.