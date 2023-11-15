Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $300,000 in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,917 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 197,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $4,230,887.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,598,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,198,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 236,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,219 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $44.44.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

