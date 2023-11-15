Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 763 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,278,000 after buying an additional 433,897 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Up 3.3 %

URI stock opened at $477.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $492.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $437.91 and a 200-day moving average of $424.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

