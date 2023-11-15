Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $329,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 750.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 111.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 19 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total transaction of $90,791.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,989 shares of company stock worth $15,303,166. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,173.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,003.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,884.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,899.31 and a one year high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 148.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

