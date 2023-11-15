Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $328,000 Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 460.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average is $65.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $903.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $2,634,764.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,680,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BYD. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

