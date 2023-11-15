Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,621 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 116,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.82.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,301,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,301,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,463,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,193 shares of company stock valued at $21,265,674 over the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

