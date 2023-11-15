Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $304,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,787 shares of company stock worth $8,251,144 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $630.17 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $328.87 and a twelve month high of $635.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $535.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.71. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.15.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

