Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $303,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 3.5 %

ODFL opened at $404.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $402.33 and its 200-day moving average is $375.80. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.49 and a 1-year high of $438.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

