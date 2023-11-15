Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at about $368,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 29,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 162.8% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

HACK opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $55.06. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

