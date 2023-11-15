Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 778.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $84,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany bought 36,072 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $300,119.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 188,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,233.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 220.24% and a positive return on equity of 112.29%. The business had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Articles

