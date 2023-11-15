Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,957,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,087,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,697,000 after buying an additional 5,297,779 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,771,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 559.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,021,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,680,000 after buying an additional 1,715,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of BNS opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 12.25%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.7801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

