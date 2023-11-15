Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 91.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,122 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,427,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.2 %

CHD opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average of $94.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.24 and a 52 week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

