Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after buying an additional 729,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,123,000 after buying an additional 285,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,806,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,789,000 after purchasing an additional 98,855 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 26.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,722,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 569,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.40.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.82.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

