Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 3,552 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 203,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 4.3% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth approximately $898,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.23 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.52.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

