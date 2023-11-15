Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,365 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Banc of California by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,135,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,816,000 after purchasing an additional 267,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,664,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Banc of California by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,611,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93,059 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BANC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Banc of California from $17.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Banc of California Stock Up 10.0 %

NYSE BANC opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $717.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

