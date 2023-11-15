Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 319 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,028,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,694,000 after acquiring an additional 926,319 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,159,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,824,000 after acquiring an additional 36,653 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,158,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,778,000 after acquiring an additional 204,241 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,852,000 after acquiring an additional 921,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,802,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,301,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

