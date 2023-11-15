Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,939 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 13,892 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $20,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,320 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPX. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.71. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $79.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

