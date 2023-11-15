Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 50,327 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 786,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,327 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $20,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.03.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

