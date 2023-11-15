Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 155,441 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155,441 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $19,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 54.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 147.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 2,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 2,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vada O. Manager sold 8,651 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $290,154.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $176,722.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,839 shares of company stock worth $601,606 and have sold 12,351 shares worth $415,476. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 98.10%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

