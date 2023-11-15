Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $19,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 44,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 38,840 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jamf

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $51,994.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,846.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Jamf from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Jamf Price Performance

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

