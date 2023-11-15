Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 42,653 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,653 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $20,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Snowflake by 111.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Snowflake by 96.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.52.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $79,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,214,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $79,621.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,214,531.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,024 shares of company stock worth $14,649,994. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $165.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.04. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

