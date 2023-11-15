Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.10 Million Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $22,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of RH by 81.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of RH by 13.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of RH by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total value of $7,760,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $246.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.26. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.27.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.30. RH had a return on equity of 54.78% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $800.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RH will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on RH from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.