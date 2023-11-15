Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.08 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $20,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $187.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 0.99. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.19 and a twelve month high of $187.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.