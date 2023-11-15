Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.76 Million Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $19,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.20. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,556,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $199,625.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $958,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,556,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

