Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $20,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 519.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 815,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,732,000 after acquiring an additional 705,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 216.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,002,000 after acquiring an additional 553,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,465,000 after acquiring an additional 381,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 968.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 333,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 301,913 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Stock Performance

SANM opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $69.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SANM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $298,836.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 129,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $7,033,100.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,267,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $298,836.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,866 shares of company stock worth $7,427,956. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.