Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,461 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 205,437 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $21,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Argus dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.12.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

