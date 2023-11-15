Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Major Shareholder Repertoire Partners Lp Sells 69,110 Shares

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Repertoire Partners Lp sold 69,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $1,206,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,236.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Repertoire Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 13th, Repertoire Partners Lp sold 4,177 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $72,178.56.
- On Monday, October 9th, Repertoire Partners Lp sold 2,276 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $43,585.40.
Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $23.72.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Repertoire Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 1,177,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 278,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,083,000. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.
