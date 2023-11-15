Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Pool were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 11.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,618,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $554,395,000 after buying an additional 162,319 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Pool by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after buying an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pool by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after buying an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Pool by 4.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 723,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,628,000 after buying an additional 33,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.70.

Pool Stock Performance

POOL opened at $349.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $295.95 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.84%.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

