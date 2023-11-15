Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Plug Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $3.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.96.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.98. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

