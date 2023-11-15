Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 204.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tlwm boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $236.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $262.42. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.55.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

