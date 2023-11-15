PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,076 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 35.4% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 221,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 57,740 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 86,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Cuts Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.