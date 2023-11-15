Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,764 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 33,097 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $21,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,558 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $98,335,000 after purchasing an additional 191,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,288,329 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $77,364,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after buying an additional 162,476 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 657,042 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $39,455,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,720 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after buying an additional 15,345 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Claude Demby sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $35,283.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,455 shares in the company, valued at $155,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

PLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

