Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $1.95 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.91.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

