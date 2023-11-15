Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Shares Gap Up to $181.44

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $181.44, but opened at $211.87. Penumbra shares last traded at $216.75, with a volume of 275,173 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on PEN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 208.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.97.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total transaction of $2,086,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $159,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,029,871.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $5,535,756. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

