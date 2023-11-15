Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 284,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,388,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 320,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,728,000 after purchasing an additional 76,413 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 27,307 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 678,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $71.82.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

