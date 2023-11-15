Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 363 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,916,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,265,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $749,944,000 after buying an additional 62,109 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 222,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 12,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $141.22. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.91.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

