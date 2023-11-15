PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 161.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 33.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 62.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 510.33 and a beta of 1.52. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $48.02.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $102,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at $535,983.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

