Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,405,000 after acquiring an additional 156,945 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,462,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,622,000 after acquiring an additional 136,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,793,000 after acquiring an additional 36,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,990,000 after acquiring an additional 257,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.75.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 19,809 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $3,821,552.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,003,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,966,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 19,809 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $3,821,552.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,003,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,966,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 61,763 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $12,431,656.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,784,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,348,881.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,914 shares of company stock worth $33,888,243 over the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Price Performance

Paylocity stock opened at $149.99 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $139.40 and a 1-year high of $235.00. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.11.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

