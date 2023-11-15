Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $16.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PK shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Park Hotels & Resorts

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,792.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 18,306 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 185,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE PK opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -222.22%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also

