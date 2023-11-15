Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $693,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.83.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $157.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $159.18.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

