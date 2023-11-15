OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.1 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $496.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.83.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

